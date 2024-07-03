Students’ body seeks removal of Himachal Pradesh University Dean of Studies

Shimla, July 2
The Himachal Pradesh University unit of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) has urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to remove the Dean of Studies and appoint an experienced and senior professor instead.
SFI campus president Santosh Kumar, while welcoming the decision of cancellation of PhD (Physical Education) entrance exam conducted at HPU alleged that the university has become a hub of academic corruption and the university’s authorities, including the Dean of Studies and the Vice-Chancellor, are involved in it. “The university conducted an entrance exam for PhD in Physical Education on May 13. The High Court found the entrance exam contrary to Rule 5 (2) of the UGC regulations, 2022, and said the university does not have the right to conduct entrance exams contrary to UGC rules. Under the UGC rules, the entrance exam for PhD was supposed to have 50% questions on research methodology and an equal number of questions on subject-specific topics. However, the university asked only 10 questions on research methodology out of 80 questions in the entrance exam, while there should have been 40 questions,” said Kumar. He added that the university invited applications for admission to six seats for PhD in Physical Education, including other departments on March 12.
