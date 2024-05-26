Students celebrate Africa Day in Shimla

Shimla, May 25
Students from African countries studying at Alakh Prakash Goyal (APG) Shimla University here today celebrated Africa Day at the varsity campus.
Republic of Malawi Education Secretary Beatrice Ngunjiri, who was the chief guest at the event, said Africa Day was a special day to celebrate the friendship between India and Africa.
“India has always been supportive towards every sector of Africa, and we have taken inspiration from each other in our history, our values and our struggle against imperialism and discrimination,” she added.
She said Africa Day inspired unity, friendship, peace, innovations and better education, motivating respect for various cultures.
“APG Shimla University is a university with excellent infrastructure for providing quality education to students,” said Ngunjiri.
On the occasion, vice-chancellor RS Chauhan said Africa Day, celebrated on the occasion of the establishment of the Organisation of African Unity — now known as the African Union — is observed on May 25. The African Union today represented a vibrant continent of 1.2 billion people, he added. “This day recognises how far Africa has come despite obstacles and helps us realise how much more needs to be done so that all Africans can enjoy a healthy and prosperous life, and receive better education,” he said.
