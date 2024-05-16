Students from 3 Kangra CBSE schools to fore

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, May 15

In the recently declared CBSE results, students of Achievers Hub Senior Secondary School, Dharamsala, have performed exceptionally well and achieved excellent results. In Class XII, students brought laurels to the school by scoring — Akshit Chauhan (97%), Swati Sharma (96%), Samriti Rana (93%), Sagar and Nikita (92%).

The school has achieved 100 per cent result for Class X. Shivansh Sharma scored 95%, Vineet Ranout scored 93% and Utkarsh and Anvi Gupta got 92%. Director of the school Krishna Awasthi congratulated the students and teachers for this glorious academic record.

At MCM DAV Senior Secondary School, Baghni in Nurpur, Anany of Class X scored 97.40% followed by Tagyanshi Sharma 97.40%, Adhik Thakur 96% and Damini Sandhu 95.80%. In Class XII, Jasvinder Kaur got 96.2%, Nitin Dhiman scored 95.2%, Sunandni 95.2% and Akshit Sharma 94.8%.

Students of Aadhunik Public School also achieved remarkable success in classes X and XII CBSE results. In Class X, the first position was bagged by Rakshit Sharma and Satyam Grover, scoring 97%. Uttkarsh got the second position with 96% marks. In Class XII, first positions in various streams were secured by — Aditya Nanda (93 %) in non-medical, Simran (92%) in medical and Ranveer Thakur (92%) in commerce. The director of the school Capt Sanjay Kumar Sharotri, manager Neelam Sharotri and Principal Anjali Dogra congratulated the students, teachers and their parents for this achievement.

