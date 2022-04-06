Students get guidance for IAS examinations

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 5

The district administration of Kangra today organised a programme for counselling and guidance of college students for civil services examinations.

Many IAS officers, including DC, Kangra, Nipun Jindal and former state election commissioner KC Sharma, were among the speakers.

Two students from Government College, Dharamsala, and Central University Himachal Pradesh are participating in it. Sharma talked about the conceptual framework and attitudinal changes required for civil services.

A video by Vivek Attrey, former IAS officer and motivational speaker, was played for students on how to keep oneself motivated during preparation of the civil services examinations.

Shilpi Beakta, SDM, Dharamsala, talked to students about time management for civil services.

Rachna Gupta, member, Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, talked about personality development and preparation for interviews. The DC said the one-day workshop on preparation for civil services was organised on demand of the students of the area. —