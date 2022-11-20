Students of National law varsity get degrees at maiden convocation

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 19

Supreme Court Judge Justice Sanjiv Khanna today said law was one of the most important disciplines that shapes the normative, structural and functional characters of society.

He said this while delivering the key note address at the first convocation of the Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU) here. Justice Khanna motivated the students and highlighted the importance of law as a career.

“Law defines normality and abnormality, creates legitimate expectation, which is considered as the foundational principle for the freedom of contract and exchange, establishes checks and balances, which are the cornerstone for the rule of law and a just and fair society,” he added.

Supreme Court Judge Justice Surya Kant was conferred the Degree of Doctorate of Philosophy of Laws (Honoris Causa) in absentia while Supreme Court Judge Justice V Ramasubramanian, former Supreme Court Judge Justice Deepak Gupta and former Chief Justice of HP High Court Justice Mansoor Ahmad Mir were conferred the Degree of Doctorate of Philosophy of Laws (Honoris Causa) by the university in person.

University Chancellor and HP High Court Chief Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayed conferred the degrees. One PhD in law, 108 LLM, 157 degrees of BA, BBA and LLB were awarded during the convocation. In addition, 18 gold medals and prizes were awarded.

Ruby Yadav (2017-18), Vershika Sharma (2018-19) and Anushka Ukrani (2020-21) were conferred with the Vice-Chancellor’s gold medal for their exemplary academic performance in the postgraduate programmes.

In the undergraduate courses, Nikhat Jamal of 2016-21 batch bagged three gold medals, Pranjal Sharma bagged two gold medals along with the Chancellor’s Fellowship. The KK Luthra Memorial Gold Medal in Criminal Law was bagged by Sonu Khandelwal.

In the 2017-22 batch, five gold medals along with the Chancellor’s prize were awarded to Priyanka Thakur, while Mansi Sharma bagged the KK Luthra Memorial Gold Medal in Criminal Law.