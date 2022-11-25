Students protest discrepancy in paper checking by HPU

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 24

Students of the local Government College today organised a protest alleging discrepancy in checking of B.Sc. and B.Com papers by Himachal Pradesh University (HPU).

Students led by activists of the ABVP and other student organisations raised slogans against the HPU administration. Dhal Chand, president of ABVP students’ wing of Dharamsala Government College, told mediapersons that the overall pass percentage in B.Sc and B.Com first year classes was about 7 per cent. It was surprising that some students had scored 90 per cent or more marks in one subject but had been declared as “failed” in other subjects. “It is all due to discrepancy in paper checking by the HPU. The students were agitated over the results declared by the university on November 15,” he said.

Dhal Chand said that if the university failed to rectify the discrepancy in paper checking, the ABVP would launch a statewide agitation.

The students also presented a memorandum of demands to college principal Rajesh Sharma. The principal, while talking to mediapersons, said the college administration had nothing to do with the exam, which was organised by the HPU.

The students’ concerns had been conveyed to the university administration, he added. Sources said that most of the college students had applied for paper rechecking.

