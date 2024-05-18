Students ‘run for vote’ in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 17

A 6-km ‘Run for Vote’ race to spread awareness about voting in the Lok Sabha elections was held here today. As many as 135 students participated in the event.

The event, which commenced from the Himachal Pradesh University campus, was organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Khelo Bharat.

In the men’s category, Hritik, a student of Department of Physical Education, stood first, followed by Vinod and Prem. In the women’s category, Kant, a student of Department of Physical Education, stood first, while Mali and Ishika won the second and third position, respectively.

The winners of the marathon were felicitated with cash prizes and certificates.

ABVP leader Pradeep Shekhawat said as the voting percentage was low in the first and second phase, the ABVP was organising various voter awareness activities across the state to ensure 100 per cent voting.

