Students told to follow principle of non-violence

Our Correspondent

Palampur, October 2

CSK HP Agriculture University celebrated International Day of Non-Violence here today.

Vice-Chancellor Dr DK Vatsa, the chief guest on the occasion, underlined the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and exhorted all to follow his principles of non-violence to bring peace and brotherhood in society.

He also remembered Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri for his simplicity and firmness. He said the iconic slogan “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan” by Shastri will continue to inspire valiant soldiers and hardworking farming community of the country.

The VC exhorted the students to be self-confident. He asked the students to work towards eradicating drugs and other social evils.

While NSS volunteers and NCC cadets displayed slogans of non-violence, some students talked about the relevance of this day.

Students’ Welfare Officer Dr RS Chandel along with other statutory officers, NSS officers and NCC officers were present on the occasion.

