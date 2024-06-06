Students vow to make environment plastic-free

Our Correspondent

Rampur, June 5

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Eco Club and the NSS unit of Government College, Rampur, organised an oath-taking ceremony to spread awareness about environmental protection among the students.

During the event, Principal Pankaj Basotia urged students to be sensitive towards the environment.

All students were administered a pledge to make the environment plastic-free.

The initiative aimed to inculcate a sense of responsibility towards environment among the youth.

