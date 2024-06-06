Students vow to make environment plastic-free

Rampur, June 5
On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Eco Club and the NSS unit of Government College, Rampur, organised an oath-taking ceremony to spread awareness about environmental protection among the students.
During the event, Principal Pankaj Basotia urged students to be sensitive towards the environment.
All students were administered a pledge to make the environment plastic-free.
The initiative aimed to inculcate a sense of responsibility towards environment among the youth.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM invites India's neighbourhood leaders for swearing-in ceremony; yet to dial Pakistan; Biden calls up to congratulate Modi
PM Modi has not called up Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sh...
Narendra Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain
NDA elects PM its leader | TDP eyes Speaker’s post, 5 berths...
National Security Adviser Sullivan to visit New Delhi to engage new govt on shared India-US priorities: White House
Sullivan’s visit was discussed during a phone call between P...