Sub-treasury office at Sihunta opened

Dalhousie, January 10
Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania today inaugurated a building of the newly constructed sub-treasury office at Sihunta in Bhattiyat subdivision of Chamba district constructed at a cost of Rs 72 lakh.
Pathania, who represents Bhattiyat Assembly constituency, said the development of Bhattiyat is his priority. He said that provision for residential accommodation facility had been made in the office building so that the staff of sub-treasury could have a decent stay here.
The Speaker also performed ‘bhoomi pujan’ of upgradation work of Tundi-Dharun link road. He said a sum of Rs 6.85 crore would be spent on the upgradation works of this road.
Assuring the people, he said that construction work of this link road would be completed within the prescribed time limit so that better road facilities could be provided to residents.
