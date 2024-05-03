Subathu residents fear loss of ownership rights after excision

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, May 2

An excision proposal aimed at removing civilian areas from the Subathu Cantonment has left residents apprehensive that they might be evicted from land held by them for generations.

Two civilian pockets — Sadar Bazar and Ravidaspura — are proposed to be excised from the Subathu Cantonment. The two areas have a population of about 1,500 with some residents living there for decades. The residents fear they might be dispossessed of their dwelling places by the Defence authorities. In another scenario, they apprehend they could be subjected to heavy taxes after the excision.

A commercial area comprising shops would continue to remain with the Defence authorities much to the unease of the residents, as they fear they would be made to pay higher taxes.

Even the ownership of the land in the areas, proposed to be excised, would continue to remain with the Defence authorities. The land would be leased out to the civilians residing there, the residents apprehend.

According to the proposal, properties that do not fall under the purview of excising would continue to be governed as per Defence norms.

The residents have demanded excising of standalone properties, which do not come under the proposal. They have demanded a detailed survey to separate such properties from the military establishment.

In pocket one, there are 336 old grants and 11 leases on the Defence estate land, which comprise residential, commercial and religious structures. There are also 78 freehold properties held by private persons under the management by the Cantonment Board besides vacant land, roads, streets and other civic amenities.

In pocket two, there were 31 old grants and one lease on the Defence estate land apart from a general hospital, staff quarters, toilets etc. A joint inspection by civil and Defence officials was conducted to inspect areas proposed to be excised.

The committee has recommended that civilian areas except the Army area should be included in the excision proposal in accordance with the Cantonment Act, 2006.

The committee also recommended that the vacant land in the notified civil area as well as outside the civil area should also be given to the state government for its development.

Key places like a ground adjoining Googa Madi temple, where an annual fair and other events are held, should be made available to public besides parking places for local utility. The ground should not be fenced, as has been proposed.

Solan Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma said a joint inspection report had been received from the SDM and it would be sent to the state government for further action. The report will be later sent to the Ministry of Defence for excising the civilian areas.

