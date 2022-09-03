Submit drug park DPR by November: Centre to Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 2

The Central government has asked Himachal Pradesh and two other states, whose proposals for bulk drug parks have got in-principle approval, to submit detailed project reports (DPRs) by November-end.

The Central government has approved three park projects for Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh.

The projects will be set up under a Central scheme for “Promotion of Bulk Drug Parks”— a key initiative to support the bulk drugs manufacturing.

#Gujarat