Submit drug park DPR by November: Centre to Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi, September 2
The Central government has asked Himachal Pradesh and two other states, whose proposals for bulk drug parks have got in-principle approval, to submit detailed project reports (DPRs) by November-end.
The Central government has approved three park projects for Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh.
The projects will be set up under a Central scheme for “Promotion of Bulk Drug Parks”— a key initiative to support the bulk drugs manufacturing.
