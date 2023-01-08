Submit expense details before Feb 21: CEO to candidates

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 7

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg has exhorted all candidates, who had contested the last Assembly elections, to submit their election expenditure details to the Election Commission (EC) before February 21.

He said, “The ECI had conducted the elections to the state Assembly in December 2022. As per the instructions of the commission, it is mandatory for all candidates, who had contested the elections, to submit their election expenditure details within 75 days from the date of the announcement of the results. A total of 412 candidates had contested the elections, for which counting was completed on December 8. Therefore, candidates must submit the details of their election expenditure as soon as possible or before February 21.”