Subsidy for roof-top solar panels hiked in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, April 1

To encourage domestic consumers to set up grid-connected roof-top solar power plant, the state government has proposed to enhance the subsidy from Rs 4,000 per kilowatt (kw) to Rs 6,000 per kw this year. Besides, Himurja has fixed the rates for roof-top solar power plant –1 to 3 kw plant would cost Rs 50,000 per kw while 3-10 kw plant would cost Rs 48,600 per kw.

The Centre also offers subsidy on these solar plants to push domestic consumers into installing it. “The Centre offers 40 per cent subsidy on solar panels of 1-3 kw and 20 per cent subsidy on panels of 3-10 kw,” said a Himurja press release. The Centre has fixed the target of 10 megawatt for the state to achieve through roof-top solar panels by 2024. —