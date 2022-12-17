Subsidy on agricultural equipment through DBT from today

Shimla, December 16
Subsidy for agricultural machinery and equipment like tractor, power tiller, power weeder, crop reaper, multi-crop thrasher, etc., will be made available through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode from tomorrow.
“For the transfer of subsidy, a special portal will be made functional from December 17,” said a spokesperson for the Agriculture Department.
He said the subsidy would be given to all eligible farmers under the centrally-sponsored ‘Agricultural Engineering Sub-Mission’. For subsidy, the farmers can apply through DBT portal ‘https://agrimachinery.nic.in’.
The spokesperson said this portal would be the only medium to apply for the subsidy. As per guidelines, the subsidy would be given on the first-come, first-served basis and no preference would be given to those who have already submitted their applications as these would be considered cancelled.
“All applications received will be valid only for this year. The allotment of machinery will be done as per the availability of the budget and on the basis of seniority,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin talk energy, trade
Dialogue only way to resolve Ukraine crisis, reiterates PM M...
Muktsar teen 'killed'; kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh in ransom
The family of Harmandeep Singh had got some phone calls and ...
BJP to protest across UP against Bilawal Bhutto's comments on PM Modi
State BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary issues a state...
3 fresh FIRs filed against Mehul Choksi in Rs 6,700-crore fraud case
4 years after Choksi's dramatic escape and the failure of th...