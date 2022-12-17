Subsidy on agricultural equipment through DBT from today

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 16

Subsidy for agricultural machinery and equipment like tractor, power tiller, power weeder, crop reaper, multi-crop thrasher, etc., will be made available through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode from tomorrow.

“For the transfer of subsidy, a special portal will be made functional from December 17,” said a spokesperson for the Agriculture Department.

He said the subsidy would be given to all eligible farmers under the centrally-sponsored ‘Agricultural Engineering Sub-Mission’. For subsidy, the farmers can apply through DBT portal ‘https://agrimachinery.nic.in’.

The spokesperson said this portal would be the only medium to apply for the subsidy. As per guidelines, the subsidy would be given on the first-come, first-served basis and no preference would be given to those who have already submitted their applications as these would be considered cancelled.

“All applications received will be valid only for this year. The allotment of machinery will be done as per the availability of the budget and on the basis of seniority,” he said.