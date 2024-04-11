Chandigarh event cancelled after questions raised: BJP’s Dharamsala candidate Sudhir Sharma

Dharamsala, April 10
BJP’s Dharamsala candidate Sudhir Sharma today raised questions on the intentions of the Congress government about the programme that the Tourism Department was to organise at Hyatt Hotel in Chandigarh yesterday. “After I raised the issue, the Chandigarh programme was cancelled. It is clear that something was wrong somewhere,” he added.
Sharma alleged, “One thing is clear from this that till someone raises questions, the loot will continue. With the cancellation of the Chandigarh programme, questions are being raised on the state government’s intentions,” he added.
He said that the BJP would form government in the state and all such acts would be investigated. “Lakhs of people of the state were availing of the benefits of the Himcare Yojana before the Congress came to power. But the Congress government discontinued the Himcare Yojana, depriving lakhs of people of the treatment facility,” he added.
