Sudhir Sharma exhorted Congress MLAs to rebel: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Hamirpur, April 5

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said today that the Congress candidates for the Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly byelections would be finalised in a meeting of the Screening Committee in New Delhi tomorrow and the the names of the candidates could be announced by the evening.

Sukhu, while interacting with mediapersons at Sera in the Naduan Assembly constituency, alleged that the BJP tried to destabilise the state government with money power but did not succeed in its nefarious designs. He added that the BJP tried to use money to grab power as it had done in other states.

He alleged that former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was craving to return to power, as he was still unable to digest the BJP’s defeat in the 2022 Assembly elections. He added that now the ball was in the court of people, who would decide the fate of the BJP candidates in the Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha elections.

He said that all disqualified MLAs were misleading people on development in their constituencies. He added that development projects of Rs 300 crore to Rs 500 crore were sanctioned for each constituency.

On Sudhir Sharma’s statement that he would file a defamation suit, Sukhu said that the former Dharamsala MLA was the kingpin of the Congress rebels, who may have got huge money for shifting loyalty. He added that everything in their constituencies was done as per their desire, including the appointment of officers and still they opted to betray the government and the party.

Sukhu said that the character of the rebel MLAs had been exposed and they won’t be able face voters in the byelections. He alleged that the rebels were not comfortable as the government had imposed strict anti-corruption measures in the state.

