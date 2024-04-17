Sudhir Sharma deserted Congress for personal gains: Fatehpur MLA

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 16

The Congress has targeted the rebel MLA Sudhir Sharma alleging that he quit the party for personal gains. Bhavani Singh Pathania, Congress MLA from Fatehpur, said while addressing a press conference here yesterday that Sudhir had personal motives behind leaving the party.

He said the six rebel MLAs had alleged that their constituencies got a step-motherly treatment from the Congress government. However, the data proved that their constituencies got maximum development projects.

Pathania alleged that Sudhir left the party as he wanted to be a minister but did not get a Cabinet berth. He was given respect by the party as was made a Cabinet minister during the previous Congress government from 2012 to 2017.

He said, “The Congress rebels are expecting respect from the BJP but they should remember that the BJP had changed the seats of its 15 sitting MLAs during the last Assembly elections. The seats of two ministers were changed due to which they lost elections. “If the BJP can give such a treatment to its own MLAs and ministers what can the Congress rebels expect from it,” he asked.

Pathania said that the BJP had ditched its workers who had given decades of selfless service. The Congress rebels, who had joined the BJP, would also be dumped once their utility was over, he alleged.

Meanwhile, sources said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu would personally take charge of the Dharamsala constituency to take on Sudhir. He would spend the entire day in the constituency tomorrow.

The Chief Minister has alleged that the rebel Congress MLAs were paid to switch over to BJP. He had accused Sudhir Sharma of hatching a conspiracy to topple the Congress government in the state. After the CM’s allegations, Sudhir Sharma had sent him a criminal defamation notice.

As the Chief Minister will be in Dharamsala tomorrow, a war of words between the two leaders is likely to become shriller. — TNS

