Sudhir Sharma files court plaint over Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu's graft claim

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, April 9

Congress rebel and BJP candidate for the Dharamsala Assembly bypoll Sudhir Sharma here today filed a private criminal complaint against Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate over alleged defamatory statements.

The complaint has been filed under Section 199 of the CrPC, seeking prosecution of the CM for the commission of offences under Sections 499 and 500 of the IPC.

Sudhir maintained that the CM, while addressing mediapersons and public gatherings last week in Nadaun and Kutlehar, had alleged that the former MLA and five other Congress rebels charged Rs 15 crore each for cross-voting in favour of the BJP in the recent Rajya Sabha election.

“The CM also said the money earned by means of corruption by the six rebel MLAs should be distributed among the public, and that all of them will be put behind bars…. The CM’s statement was reported in all major English and Hindi newspapers the following day, apart from being telecast in news channels,” said Sudhir.

BJP moves EC against remark on Bhutto

BJP has approached the EC against Sukhu over alleged ‘Bhutto ko kutto’ remark

Bhutto is Cong turncoat & BJP nominee for Kutlehar bypoll

BJP alleged the remark has potential to create unrest

