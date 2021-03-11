Congress leader Sudhir Sharma may join BJP: Social media

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, April 26

Social media is agog with reports that senior Congress leader and AICC secretary Sudhir Sharma is in talks with the senior leadership of the BJP. There are reports that four Congress senior leaders are joining the party. The news on social media has Congress leaders in Kangra worried with many of them ringing up their leaders to know their status.

Sudhir Sharma, however, vents his ire on social media. “Initially, some portals had spread news that I am joining AAP and now they are spreading this rumours. There is no truth in this information,” he said.

Sources, however, said many leaders of Kangra had not been comfortable as the party was yet to take decision on the leadership in the state. After Virbhadra Singh, the Congress did not want to put the onus on any leader before the coming Assembly elections.

GS Bali, former minister, who was considered to be the leader of Kangra, also passed away last year, creating a leadership vacuum in the region.

The Congress leadership has always been accused of discriminating with lower areas, Kangra, Una and Hamirpur districts. In Kangra, even Vijai Singh Mankotia had blamed the Congress high command for ignoring the lower areas.

The BJP had initially gained foothold by accusing the Congress of ignoring the lower areas. Shanta Kumar from Kangra and Prem Kumar Dhumal from Hamirpur, two former CMs, belonged to the lower areas.

AAP is concentrating on Kangra, Una and Hamirpur district. They have already started its ground work in Kangra and Una districts and deputed its MLAs from Punjab. The party is also looking to poach the discontented leaders.

Though AAP has reportedly not succeeded, it might find some leaders willing to join the party in case discontent spreads in the Congress.