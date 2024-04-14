Sudhir Sharma questions FIR against two opponents, shares copy

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 13

Congress rebel and now BJP candidate from Dharamsala for Assembly bypoll, Sudhir Sharma, in a video message and press release issued here, has raised a question mark over an FIR registered by Shimla police against Ashish Sharma, independent candidate from Hamirpur, and Rakesh Sharma, father of former Congress MLA Chaitanya Sharma from Gagret.

It is forged: Police A senior police official of Shimla, when asked, said the FIR circulated by Sudhir Sharma was forged

He alleged that the contents of the police FIR were different from what had been claimed by Sudhir Sharma

A senior police official also claimed that format of the FIR circulated by Sudhir didn’t match their format

Ex-Congress MLA from Gagret Chaitanya had also joined the BJP and is now a party candidate for Assembly bypoll from Gagret in Una.

Sudhir Sharma has alleged that the FIR was registered in haste and “without any application of mind” by Shimla police. While circulating a copy of FIR, Sudhir Sharma alleged that the age of Ashish Sharma was mentioned as 30 years and Rakesh Sharma, father of Chaitanya Sharma, also 30 years in the FIR. Besides, the religion of complaint Congress MLA from Arki, Sanjay Awasthi has been mentioned as Jew in the FIR. All the facts given in the FIR were wrong, he alleged.

Sudhir Sharma alleged that the way FIR had been registered against the accused illustrated the way government has been functioning in the state. Anything and everything was being done to victimise political opponents within and outside the party.

A senior police official of Shimla, when contacted, said that the FIR circulated by Sudhir Sharma was forged. He alleged that the contents of the police FIR were different from what has been claimed by Sudhir Sharma. A senior police official also claimed that format of the FIR circulated by Sudhir Sharma was not their.

Meanwhile, Sudhir Sharma has once again targeted Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu alleging that he was making baseless allegations against the leaders who had joined the BJP. In a rally in Hamirpur, the Chief Minister had alleged that they had found the shop from where suitcases were purchased for rebel Congress MLAs. “If the CM has any fact against them, he should put it before the people of state,” he said.

Sudhir said the Chief Minister should visit the constituencies of rebel MLAs and tell people why he closed down over 900 institutions opened up by previous BJP government in the state. Development came to standstill in the state due to the policies of the Chief Minister, he said.

