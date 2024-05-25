 Sudhir, Sukhu trade corruption charges : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Sudhir, Sukhu trade corruption charges

Sudhir, Sukhu trade corruption charges

Sudhir, Sukhu trade corruption charges

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu being welcomed in a traditional way at Udaipur in Lahaul and Spiti district on Friday.



Tribune News Service

Dharamsala/Kullu, May 24

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during his two-day tour of Dharamsala targeted BJP candidate for the Dharamsala Assembly byelection Sudhir Sharma. Sukhu and Sharma levelled corruption charges against each other as the campaigning intensified for the prestigious seat.

The Chief Minister also met the Dalai Lama this morning to solicit the support of Tibetan voters in the Dharamsala byelection. He addressed an election rally at Passu near Dharamsala in favour of Congress candidate from Dharamsala Davinder Jaggi. He alleged that Sharma had purchased 82 benami properties in and around Dharamsala in the name of his driver in the past three years.

Sukhu alleged Sharma was a member of the land mafia and his driver had spent Rs 10 crore to purchase properties in and around Dharamsala. He claimed that a poor farmer had complained to him that Sharma had forced him to sell his property. “I have ordered an inquiry into the properties purchased by Sudhir Sharma in other parts of Himachal also and soon the facts will be before the people of the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sharma also levelled corruption charges against Sukhu and said, “I challenge the Chief Minister to prove that I own any property beyond what I have declared in my affidavit and I will transfer it in the name of the government.”

He alleged that the Chief Minister gave tax benefit of Rs 250 crore to one industrial unit set up in the border areas of Kangra. “Tax benefits to attract industry are given as per the policy. However, the Chief Minister has benefited a Congress leader from Punjab by giving her the tax rebate benefit of Rs 250 crore. The Chief Minister had Rs 250 crore for one unit of his friend but did not have Rs 30 crore for transferring land in the name of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP),” he added.

Sharma alleged that some close aides of the Chief Minister had bought a piece of land for Rs 2.5 lakh in Hamirpur district but later sold it to the HRTC for Rs 6.5 crore. He also demanded an explanation from the Chief Minister regarding special benefits given to a stone crusher in Hamirpur district, sale of four industrial units in Baddi and the recommendation for the transfer of forestland to an MLA in Dharamsala for setting up a petrol station.

Later at at Udaipur in Lahaul and Spiti district, Sukhu alleged that Congress rebel Ravi Thakur kept instigating other party MLAs to join the BJP by luring them with a Rs 15 crore offer.

Sukhu, while addressing a gathering, alleged that Ravi, who is now the BJP candidate for the Lahaul and Spiti byelection, had betrayed the Congress.

Sukhu said, “My government had celebrated first Himachal Day in the Spiti valley and the Samman Nidhi scheme under which Rs 1,500 per month is given to women was also started for Spiti in May last year. The women of the district were brought under the ambit of the scheme from February 1, 2024.”

Sukhu said that the state government had started the process of providing 22,000 jobs in one year.

He appealed to voters to support Vikramaditya Singh and Anuradha Rana, Congress candidates from Mandi Lok Sabha seat and Lahaul-Spiti Assembly constituency, to ensure their victory with a huge margin.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Dharamsala #Kullu #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Police arrest several farm leaders hours before PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar

2
India

Met issues 'red' warning for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; Phalodi in Rajasthan sizzles at 49 degrees Celsius

3
Punjab

Congress’s ‘royal family’ removed Amarinder Singh from CM’s post when he refused to obey orders: PM Modi at Gurdaspur rally

4
India

‘Hands off!’ says Supreme Court; refuses to pass orders on ADR plea for full voter turnout data in 48 hours of polling

5
Trending

Rap video of Pune teen boasting how he got away with Porsche crash goes viral; mother calls it ‘fake’, seeks police protection

6
India

Kyrgyzstan violence: Despite safety assurance, majority of Indian students heading back home from Bishkek

7
Haryana

Businessman's entire family attempts suicide in Haryana's Faridabad

8
India

Bangladesh MP ‘honey-trapped’ before 'murder'; close friend paid Rs 5 crore to contract killers

9
India

Attempt made to show teen was not driving Porsche, says Pune top cop, admits to probe lapses

10
India

23 years after Delhi L-G VK Saxena’s complaint, activist Medha Patkar convicted in defamation case

Don't Miss

View All
Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Top News

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 6 LIVE: Voting begins in Delhi, Haryana; 'every vote counts’, says PM Modi

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 6 LIVE: Voting begins in Delhi, Haryana; 'every vote counts’, says PM Modi

Jharuwale now drug dealers, vote for Congress too is vote against Punjab: Modi

Jharuwale now drug dealers, vote for Congress too is vote against Punjab: Modi

Says 1984 anti-Sikh rioters were given protection, but his g...

Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers

Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers

Crackdown as farm activists vowed to show black flags to Mod...

PM makes no move to appease farmers, talks development

PM Modi makes no move to appease farmers during Punjab rallies, talks development

Narendra Modi mentions Capt Amarinder Singh in his speech in...

Khattar, Maneka, Mehbooba’s fate to be sealed today

Manohar Lal Khattar, Maneka Gandhi, Mehbooba Mufti’s fate to be sealed today


Cities

View All

Gurdwara deputy chief found murdered near railway crossing

Tarn Taran: Gurdwara deputy chief found murdered near railway crossing

Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers

Congress protests over civic issues outside Amritsar municipal corporation office

CM’s maalik okays all decisions, says PM Modi in Gurdaspur

INDIA VOTES 2024: Catchy songs, visually appealing videos on social media grab residents’ attention

Congress wale Ram ke pujari hain, Ram ke vyapari nahin: Jairam Ramesh

Congress wale Ram ke pujari hain, Ram ke vyapari nahin: Jairam Ramesh

Congress-AAP alliance masti in Chandigarh, kushti in Punjab: Shehzad Poonawalla

INDIA VOTES 2024: Panchkula goes to polls today

INDIA VOTES 2024: Don’t let arrogance cloud your vision, Sanjay Tandon tells opponent

‘Stop personal attacks through proxies’, Manish Tewari reminds rival of debate dare

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 6 LIVE: Voting begins in Delhi, Haryana; 'every vote counts’, says PM Modi

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 6 LIVE: Voting begins in Delhi, Haryana; 'every vote counts’, says PM Modi

Campaign madness over, it’s time for tea and temples

Unique theme-based booths prepare to welcome voters

Bibhav sent to 4-day judicial custody

Three-year-old raped, strangulated to death

Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers

Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers

Ludhiana nominee is 2nd poorest among 904 in seven states, UT

Ludhiana nominee is 2nd poorest among 904 in seven states, UT

AAP’s Parashar holds foot march in West constituency

Prioritise development over divisive politics: Warring

Put state on path of progress by voting for SAD: Dhillon

26 Independents in fray for Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat

SAD’s NK Sharma poses five questions to all candidates

SAD’s NK Sharma poses five questions to all candidates

After PM’s rally in Patiala, Congress candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi’s SOS to Rahul

Punjab will not accept BJP, says Congress’ Dr Dharamvira Gandhi

Dr Balbir Singh slams previous govt over development issues