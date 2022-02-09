Suggestions sought for Kullu master plan

Our Correspondent

KULLU, FEBRUARY 8

Education, Arts, Language and Culture Minister Govind Singh Thakur presided over a meeting regarding the developmental plan being prepared for Kullu valley under the AMRUT scheme at Manali today. This development plan is being made keeping in mind basic needs of the population of the area till 2041.

The minister asked the officers of the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department to include the unexplored areas in the plan so that tourism can be promoted in these areas also. He said active role of all panchayat representatives should be ensured so that they can put their suggestions and feedback before the department and a good master plan can be prepared.

All the people related to this development plan were asked to give their suggestions within 20 days.

The minister directed the TCP Department to provide details of all illegal buildings. He said that the department should solve water problem in Siyal and Nasogi at the earliest. The work of sewerage scheme of Rs 83 crore for Manali city is in the final stage and the work of its first phase will be started soon. He directed the Jal Shakti Department to finalize the proposed sewerage plan at Patlikul, Katrain and Naggar at the earliest so that this work can also be started soon.

Thakur gave instructions to prepare DPR for the Beas River Channelization Scheme. He said that after completion of this channelization work, land would be available for Kullu Valley Development Plan. Therefore, Jal Shakti Department and TCP Department should move forward together by giving priority to this work.

The minister said a meeting would be held on February 11 with all representatives associated with aerosports, water sports and adventure sports associations so that appropriate steps can be taken to solve their problems.

