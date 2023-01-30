Himachal Govt invites suggestions for state Budget

Shimla, January 29
The state government has invited suggestions from the public, industries, trade and farmers’ bodies for preparing the 2023-24 Budget. A spokesperson said the suggestions could be sent on budgetidea.hp@gmail.com or letter to the Secretary, (Finance), Armsdale building, HP Secretariat, Shimla, by February 15. The suggestions can also be sent on the portal of the Finance Department.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
On trail of illegal foreign funding, I-T sleuths raid 3 Punjab pastors
Engaged in ‘miracle healing’, priests getting ‘huge donation...