Himachal Govt invites suggestions for state Budget

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 29

The state government has invited suggestions from the public, industries, trade and farmers’ bodies for preparing the 2023-24 Budget. A spokesperson said the suggestions could be sent on budgetidea.hp@gmail.com or letter to the Secretary, (Finance), Armsdale building, HP Secretariat, Shimla, by February 15. The suggestions can also be sent on the portal of the Finance Department.

#Shimla