Sujanpur bus stand construction work to begin soon, says Sukhu

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 6

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that Himachal Pradesh would be the most prosperous state in the next 10 years. He was addressing people on the first cultural evening of the Holi festival at Sujanpur Tihra in the district.

“Religious festivals were symbols of our fraternity and unique cultural heritage that are deep rooted in our society. The traditions need to be passed on to generations to preserve traditional and cultural heritage of the state,” he said.

He announced IPH and electricity board divisions in Sujanpur. He said that construction of a new bus stand at Sujanpur would be started soon. The CM announced increase in bed capacity of the civil hospital, Sujanpur, from 50 beds to 100 beds. He also announced a degree college in Tauni Devi of Sujanpur Assembly segment.

The CM said the state government would construct a world class cancer hospital at Jol Sapad in the district. He added that robotic surgery would be introduced in Medical College at Hamirpur in order to provide best health facilities.