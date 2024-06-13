Sukh Ashrya Scheme: 14 orphans admitted to private schools

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 12

As many as 14 orphans have been admitted to reputed private schools under the Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashrya Scheme. While three orphan girls from Shishu Sudhar Grih have been admitted to Loreto Convent in Shimla, five children from the facility have been enrolled in Dayanand Public School, Shimla, four children have got admission in Pinegrove School, Solan, two have been admitted to DAV School, Sundernagar, in Mandi district.

Uplifting underprivileged our priority The state government has accorded top priority to uplifting the underprivileged and giving them a voice. Our state is the first in the country to enact a law to support orphans and help them lead a dignified life. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister

“The state government is bearing the entire cost of their studies and the concerned department has been instructed to explore the possibilities for enrolling more orphans in other prestigious educational institutions in the state,” said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Under the scheme, 1,084 children living in the Child Care Institutions (CCI) have received financial assistance worth Rs 1.02 crore during the financial year 2023-24. Additionally, 2,719 beneficiaries received Rs 4.34 crore as Rs 4,000 per month pocket money.

“Other disbursements include Rs 59.81 lakh as festival allowance, Rs 54.20 lakh as clothing allowance and Rs 32.52 lakh as nutritional diet money for 1,084 children,” said the Chief Minister. In the current financial year, 1,061 orphans are set to receive Rs 1.99 crore as social security, 3,121 beneficiaries would receive Rs 16.89 crore as Rs 4,000 per month pocket money and 1,025 orphans would get Rs 65.76 lakh as festival allowance shortly.

Under the scheme, 48 beneficiaries received financial assistance of Rs 15.52 lakh for higher education, 17 children were awarded Rs 7.02 lakh for vocational training, one child received Rs 17,500 for skill development, three children received Rs 6 lakh for start-up projects and two orphans were allotted land for construction of house during the year 2023-24.

