Sukh Ashrya Scheme: 14 orphans admitted to private schools

Shimla, June 12
As many as 14 orphans have been admitted to reputed private schools under the Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashrya Scheme. While three orphan girls from Shishu Sudhar Grih have been admitted to Loreto Convent in Shimla, five children from the facility have been enrolled in Dayanand Public School, Shimla, four children have got admission in Pinegrove School, Solan, two have been admitted to DAV School, Sundernagar, in Mandi district.
Uplifting underprivileged our priority
The state government has accorded top priority to uplifting the underprivileged and giving them a voice. Our state is the first in the country to enact a law to support orphans and help them lead a dignified life. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister
“The state government is bearing the entire cost of their studies and the concerned department has been instructed to explore the possibilities for enrolling more orphans in other prestigious educational institutions in the state,” said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
Under the scheme, 1,084 children living in the Child Care Institutions (CCI) have received financial assistance worth Rs 1.02 crore during the financial year 2023-24. Additionally, 2,719 beneficiaries received Rs 4.34 crore as Rs 4,000 per month pocket money.
“Other disbursements include Rs 59.81 lakh as festival allowance, Rs 54.20 lakh as clothing allowance and Rs 32.52 lakh as nutritional diet money for 1,084 children,” said the Chief Minister. In the current financial year, 1,061 orphans are set to receive Rs 1.99 crore as social security, 3,121 beneficiaries would receive Rs 16.89 crore as Rs 4,000 per month pocket money and 1,025 orphans would get Rs 65.76 lakh as festival allowance shortly.
Under the scheme, 48 beneficiaries received financial assistance of Rs 15.52 lakh for higher education, 17 children were awarded Rs 7.02 lakh for vocational training, one child received Rs 17,500 for skill development, three children received Rs 6 lakh for start-up projects and two orphans were allotted land for construction of house during the year 2023-24.
“The state government has accorded top priority to uplifting the underprivileged and giving them a voice,” the Chief Minister said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 killed as fire breaks out in residential building in Ghaziabad
It is suspected that a short circuit caused the fire
DNA test to be conducted on bodies of Indian nationals who died in Kuwait fire
IAF plane to fly back mortal remains
Naidu is Andhra CM, eyes Rs 1L cr for Amravati project
Faces challenges of raising funds, keeping poll promises