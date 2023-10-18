Sukhu: 11 sites identified to promote eco-tourism

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 17

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that 11 new eco-tourism sites had been identified as part of initiatives to promote eco-tourism on a large scale. The CM said it while presiding over the meeting of Himachal Pradesh Eco Tourism Society last evening. Sukhu said the infrastructure was being developed so as to give fillip to eco-tourism activities.

Will help increase footfall Himachal has vast potential for attracting tourists from across the world and eco-tourism would help in increasing the footfall and add to revenue. — Chief Minister

The identified 11 eco-tourism sites are Swaar, Saurabh Van Vihar, Neugal Park and Bir-Billing in Palampur forest division, Kasol, Kheer Ganga and Sumarupa in Parvati forest division, Sojha in Seraj, Narkanda in Kotgarh and Shogi camping site besides Potter Hill camping site under Shimla forest division.

The Chief Minister said each of these eco-tourism sites would be developed in an area of one hectare and a reserve price had been fixed for developing these sites through outsourcing.

Sukhu said Himachal had vast potential for attracting tourists from across the world and eco-tourism would help in increasing the footfall and add to the revenue as well. “More eco-tourism sites will be identified as this will not just help generate revenue but also create employment and self-employment opportunities,” he said.

Revenue Minister, Jagat Singh Negi, Education Minister, Rohit Thakur, Chief Parliamentary Secretaries, Ram Kumar and Sanjay Awasthi, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Bharat Khera, Secretary Forest, Amandeep Garg and Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Rajiv Kumar, were present in the meeting.

