Sukhu condemns attack on NRI couple at Khajjiar

Shimla, June 17

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today condemned the assault on an NRI couple at Khajjiar in Dalhousie of Chamba district.

Stray incident Himachal is renowned for its natural beauty, rich culture, and religious shrines that attract crores of tourists every year. This one stray incident does not reflect well on the state, which has always been a safe abode for visitors and locals alike. — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief minister

He directed the police to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident and ensure that the attackers face strict action. A spokesperson for the state government said here that it had been learnt through media reports that a zero FIR had been registered in Amritsar in a case related to an assault on the NRI couple in Khajjiar.

He said that a Spanish-Punjabi couple was allegedly assaulted in Khajjiar. The police would also wait for further details and communication from Amritsar police station and act accordingly based on the report, he added.

Sukhu said that the people of Himachal Pradesh were known for their simplicity and good behaviour. “Himachal is renowned world over for its natural beauty, rich culture, and religious shrines and attracts crores of tourists every year. This one stray incident does not reflect well on the state, which has always been a safe abode for visitors and locals alike.”

The spokesperson said the incident took place on the morning of June 11 at a parking lot in Dalhousie when a heated argument ended up in a fight between the two parties. The police intervened and took the injured to the Chamba hospital. The couple, however, refused both, medical check-up and to register a case. Later, both parties agreed on a settlement in the police presence, he added.

