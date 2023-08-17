Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu conducts aerial survey of flood-hit areas

Dharamsala, August 16
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected Indora and Fatehpur areas in Kangra district. He took stock of the evacuation and relief operations being carried out for people stranded due to floods in the Beas downstream areas of the Pong Dam reservoir. He visited relief camps set up by the district administration for the evacuated people and partook of langar with them at the Radha Soami Bhavan at Shekhpura, where a relief camp has been set up.
Sukhu interacted with the disaster-affected people, who had been provided shelter in relief camps. He told district administration officials to provide free lodging and boarding facilities and medical assistance to them. He also directed them to make available a sufficient stock of anti-venom medicines as the area was vulnerable to snakebites.
The Chief Minister, while interacting with mediapersons, said that 27 panchayats of Indora and Fatehpur had been affected due to flooding in the downstream areas of the Pong Dam reservoir. “A large number of houses and crops have been severely damaged and a special package will be released for providing compensation,” he added.
#Dharamsala #Kangra #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu #Sukhvinder Sukhu
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
69 more villages in Gurdaspur hit by flood in a day; officials fear worse as more rain is expected in Himachal Pradesh
Many areas in Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar districts inun...
Himachal Pradesh University professor's body retrieved; death toll in Shimla temple disaster reaches 14
The body is retrieved 2km away from the disaster spot
High Court issues notice to Punjab on plea seeking quashing of move to dissolve gram panchayats
The petition says the notification dated August 10 is ‘total...
Nuh violence: FIR registered against those making provocative speeches at Palwal mahapanchayat
FIR registered under Sections 153-A and 505 of the IPC