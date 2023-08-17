Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu conducts aerial survey of flood-hit areas

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, August 16

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected Indora and Fatehpur areas in Kangra district. He took stock of the evacuation and relief operations being carried out for people stranded due to floods in the Beas downstream areas of the Pong Dam reservoir. He visited relief camps set up by the district administration for the evacuated people and partook of langar with them at the Radha Soami Bhavan at Shekhpura, where a relief camp has been set up.

The aerial view of flooded area of Indore and Fatehpur.

Sukhu interacted with the disaster-affected people, who had been provided shelter in relief camps. He told district administration officials to provide free lodging and boarding facilities and medical assistance to them. He also directed them to make available a sufficient stock of anti-venom medicines as the area was vulnerable to snakebites.

The Chief Minister, while interacting with mediapersons, said that 27 panchayats of Indora and Fatehpur had been affected due to flooding in the downstream areas of the Pong Dam reservoir. “A large number of houses and crops have been severely damaged and a special package will be released for providing compensation,” he added.

#Dharamsala #Kangra #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu #Sukhvinder Sukhu