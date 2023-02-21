Himachal CM Sukhwinder Sukhu declares new freight rates, ops to resume today

Solan, February 20
The 68-day deadlock between the two Adani Group-owned cement plants in Himachal Pradesh and truckers’ unions ended on Monday with the intervention of CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu who announced new freight rates of Rs 10.30 per tonne per km for single axle and Rs 9.30 for multi-axle vehicles.
“The company management and truck operators have agreed on the new rates and both will resume operations from tomorrow,” the CM said in Shimla. The cement plants at Barmana (Bilaspur) and Darlaghat (Solan) had closed operations in December last year due to the dispute between the company and truckers engaged in the carriage of cement and clinkers.
“Further revision in freight rates would be done in April every year. A hike of 13 paise in lieu of the recent Rs 3 per litre increase in fuel prices would be considered,” the CM said. In a statement, the Adani Group said the two plants would resume operations from Tuesday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...