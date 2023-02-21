Himachal CM Sukhwinder Sukhu declares new freight rates, ops to resume today

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 20

The 68-day deadlock between the two Adani Group-owned cement plants in Himachal Pradesh and truckers’ unions ended on Monday with the intervention of CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu who announced new freight rates of Rs 10.30 per tonne per km for single axle and Rs 9.30 for multi-axle vehicles.

“The company management and truck operators have agreed on the new rates and both will resume operations from tomorrow,” the CM said in Shimla. The cement plants at Barmana (Bilaspur) and Darlaghat (Solan) had closed operations in December last year due to the dispute between the company and truckers engaged in the carriage of cement and clinkers.

“Further revision in freight rates would be done in April every year. A hike of 13 paise in lieu of the recent Rs 3 per litre increase in fuel prices would be considered,” the CM said. In a statement, the Adani Group said the two plants would resume operations from Tuesday.