Sukhu 'enlists' support of 21 Congress legislators

Dinesh Kanwar

Hamirpur, December 9

Nadaun MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, along with 21 other Congress MLAs, held a meeting in Chandigarh today to discuss the chief ministerial candidate before leaving for Shimla.

Not in race for CM’s post, claims Nadaun MLA Amid political tension, Nadaun MLA Sukhvinder Sukhu on Friday said he wasn’t in the race for the Chief Minister's post.

Sukhu, while talking to reporters in Shimla, said, “I am not a CM candidate. I am a disciplined soldier and Congress worker. The party high command’s decision will be final.”

Another Congress MLA Harshwardhan Chauhan echoed similar sentiments.

“We will put forward our suggestions, but the decision will be taken according to the opinions of the newly elected legislators,” he added. ani

It has been learnt that Sukhu had last night asked the MLAs, including all four from Hamirpur district, to meet in Chandigarh to decide the chief ministerial candidate. The Congress has won four of five seats in the district. One seat went to Independent candidate Ashish Sharma while the BJP failed to open its account.

Sukhu had reportedly contacted over 30 Congress MLAs and 21 of them had assured him of their support. Sukhu had called the MLAs to Chandigarh to strengthen his claim to the Chief Minister’s post. Sukhu’s supporters had used the chief ministership card during the election campaign in Nadaun and it helped him win the seat.

Sukhu is one of the front-runners for the post of Chief Minister. He was made the chairman of the Congress Campaign Committee for the Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, people of the district are hopeful that the district will get a Chief Minister this time. Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal had lost the elections in 2017 from the Sujanpur seat.

Rakesh Kumar, a BJP supporter, said that Dhumal’s defeat was a great loss to the district and only Sukhu could fill that gap.