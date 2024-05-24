Sukhu equates Congress rebel Bhutto with mining mafia

Our Correspondent

UNA, MAY 23

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today addressed public meetings in Kutlehar and Chintpurni Assembly segments in support of Congress LS candidate Satpal Raizada and Kutlehar Assembly bypoll candidate Vivek Sharma.

Speaking at Bangana in Kutlehar segment, the CM charged that Congress rebel, and now BJP candidate from Kutlehar Devinder Bhutto, had sold his Assembly seat for money. He said a part of that money had been seized in Barsar a few days ago and the government is on the lookout for the remaining money. Equating Bhutto with mining mafia, he said the Kutlehar leader, who owns a crusher and is a government contractor, had illegally mined the rivulets in Kutlehar and whenever, Bhutto came to meet him at the CM office, he would only seek government contracts under the PM Gram Sadak Yojana.

Sukhu called upon people to vote against Bhutto. He said a day before the elections to the Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal, Bhutto had told him that the Congress candidate will win, adding that “I did not know he had already been sold out”.

