Sukhu flags off awareness rally

Shimla, June 5
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today flagged off an awareness rally at his official residence here. Students from various schools as well as volunteers from the SMC took part in the rally.
Pragun, Jubair win Enviro-Ideation Hackathon
Pragun Jaswal and Jubair Ahmed Sofi of Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Engineering College, Sundernagar, won the first ever HP ‘Enviro-Ideation Hackathon’, which was organised by the HP State Pollution Control Board World Environment Day.
Dagrahan primary school gets first prize
The Chief Minister today presented the Environment Leadership Awards to various organisations. In the school category, Government Primary School, Dagrahan, got the first prize. In the NGO category, Kullu-based Krich Cleaning Pvt Ltd won the first prize. In the hospital category, the Sundernagar Civil Hospital won the first prize. In the urban local body category, the Sujanpur Municipal Council secured the first prize.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, US agree on roadmap to fast-track defence tech transfer
Eye on China, reiterate commitment to ensure free, open Indo...
Wrestlers join work, but say won’t give up
Rubbish reports of their withdrawal from protest
Services resume at Balasore crash site
Puri Vande Bharat 1st passenger train to run on restored tra...
IIT-Madras best institute, seven IITs among top 10
PGI 2nd best medical institute after AIIMS-Delhi; PU slips t...
India raising issue of climate justice with every nation: PM
Says world paying price for wrong policies of some developed...