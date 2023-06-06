Sukhu flags off awareness rally

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 5

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today flagged off an awareness rally at his official residence here. Students from various schools as well as volunteers from the SMC took part in the rally.

Pragun, Jubair win Enviro-Ideation Hackathon

Pragun Jaswal and Jubair Ahmed Sofi of Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Engineering College, Sundernagar, won the first ever HP ‘Enviro-Ideation Hackathon’, which was organised by the HP State Pollution Control Board World Environment Day.

Dagrahan primary school gets first prize

The Chief Minister today presented the Environment Leadership Awards to various organisations. In the school category, Government Primary School, Dagrahan, got the first prize. In the NGO category, Kullu-based Krich Cleaning Pvt Ltd won the first prize. In the hospital category, the Sundernagar Civil Hospital won the first prize. In the urban local body category, the Sujanpur Municipal Council secured the first prize.