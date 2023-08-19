Sukhu govt declares entire state ‘National Calamity Affected Area’

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 18

In a surprise move, the Himachal Pradesh Government today declared the entire state as “National Calamity Affected Area” in view of the unprecedented situation leading to loss of lives, public infrastructure and private property.

Centre yet to take call Such a decision is normally taken by the Centre, but the notification in this regard was issued by Principal Secretary (Revenue) Onkar Sharma on Friday

The move is being viewed as part of public posturing by the Congress regime to show that the Centre has desisted from declaring it a natural calamity

Normally, this kind of a decision is taken by the Centre, but the notification in this regard was issued today by Onkar Sharma, Principal Secretary (Revenue).

Sukhu targets state bjp At least JP Nadda ji was gracious enough to enquire about the damage caused by heavy rain but the state BJP leadership is only busy scoring brownie points for political mileage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have also enquired about the situation in the state. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister

As such, it is being viewed as part of public posturing by the Congress regime to show indirectly that despite the enormity of the disaster, the BJP-led Modi regime has desisted from declaring it a natural calamity, which could have paved the way for liberal funding and assistance to Himachal Pradesh in this hour of need.

Questioning the Centre over not declaring the natural disaster in Himachal as national calamity, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government would do it at its own level.

Gehlot, Baghel announce relief Rs 15 crore Sanctioned by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot for Himachal Pradesh to contribute in relief work. A statement from the Gehlot’s office said the money had been set aside in the wake of unprecedented weather induced devastation in Himachal

Rs 11 crore announced as financial assistance to Himachal by Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. Baghel spoke to CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on the phone on Thursday and assured to extend support to deal with the crisis situation

The order says that after the weather becomes normal and accessibility improves, the assessment of damage will be undertaken by all districts and departments. The assessment report will then be submitted to the government for recovery and reconstruction efforts. Though the order is silent on the role of Centre in terms of extending help or not declaring heavy rain as national calamity, but it highlights at length the efforts of the state government in providing necessary assistance for relief, rescue and rehabilitation across the state to restore normalcy in the state and mitigate the suffering of the people.

The order, however, mentions that thousands of tourists and locals were rescued with the help of Air Force, Army, NDRF, SDRF, police Home Guards, fire services personnel and local volunteers.

#Shimla