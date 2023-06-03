Sukhu govt notifies amended GPF rules

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 2

The state government today notified the amended General Provident Fund (Central Services) Rules, 1960, to bring the New Pension Scheme (NPS) employees under its ambit. As per the amended rules, all temporary and permanent government servants will be eligible to subscribe to the General Provident Fund (GPF). The temporary employees, though, will become eligible to subscribe to GPF after a continuous service of one year.

As per the rules, a government employee appointed between May 15, 2003 and March 31, 2023, will not be eligible to subscribe to the fund if he/she opts to stay under the contributory National Pension Scheme. Apprentices and probationers will be treated as temporary government servants and a temporary employee completing one year of continuous service in the middle of a month will subscribe to the fund from the subsequent month.

The temporary government servants appointed against regular vacancies and likely to continue for more than a year may subscribe to the GPF any time before the completion of one year’s service.

Welcoming the move, an employee leader who was part of the agitation to restore the Old Pensions Scheme said the notification of GFP rules marked the completion of the restoration of the OPS. “We have already started receiving our GPF numbers. The GPF deductions will start from June salary paid in July for the employees who have received the GPF numbers,” he said.