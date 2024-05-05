Sukhu govt on its way out: Vipin Singh Parmar

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 4

Former Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar, while addressing a press conference at Dharamsala, said today that the people of the state were unhappy with the Sukhu government. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who talked about bringing a change in the system, was now on the path of losing power as the people wanted to get rid of this Congress government as soon as possible, he added.

Regarding the construction of the campus of Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) at Jadrangal, Parmar alleged the CM probably wanted to take it somewhere else. “This is why he has not deposited Rs 30 crore till now for the transfer of forestland to the CUHP at Jadrangal in the Dharamsala segment, he added.

Parmar said Sukhu was snatching the rights of the people of Kangra. He added President Draupadi Murmu was coming to Dharamsala on June 6 to attend the convocation ceremony of the CUHP. I will request her to show the way to the state government so that the construction work of the central university campus in Dharamsala could start.

He said the BJP was talking about the rights of the people in its election manifesto, whereas the Congress was talking about giving reservation to Muslims and reducing the OBC quota in their manifesto.

