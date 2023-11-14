 Sukhu holds review meetings in Shimla days after being discharged from AIIMS Delhi : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Sukhu holds review meetings in Shimla days after being discharged from AIIMS Delhi

Sukhu holds review meetings in Shimla days after being discharged from AIIMS Delhi

He was initially admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Shimla on October 25 after he complained of abdominal pain

Sukhu holds review meetings in Shimla days after being discharged from AIIMS Delhi

CM Sukhvinder Sukhu. Tribune file photo



PTI

Shimla, November 14

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday held review meetings here days after being discharged from AIIMS Delhi.

Sukhu also sought a status report regarding setting up e-charging stations from officers of the Transport Department within ten days.

The chief minister was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Shimla on October 25 after he complained of abdominal pain and a stomach infection. Two days later, he was flown to Delhi and admitted to AIIMS.

The state government proposed to set up 107 e-charging stations in the state, out of which 53 e-charging stations will be installed at various petrol pumps and 54 through the Transport Department, he said. He has sought a detailed report in this regard, a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Reviewing the project to establish six proposed green corridors in the state, Sukhu sought information about the status of the tender process for the installation of electricity transformers.

Sukhu said that the diesel buses of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) would be replaced with e-buses in a phased manner and soon the tender would be floated for the purchase of 300 new e-buses.

The state government is giving priority to e-vehicles for environmental conservation and e-taxis would be hired and deployed by the government departments to provide self-employment opportunities to the unemployed youth, he said.

A website is also being developed for registration of e-taxi, which would be launched soon, he said and asked the HRTC to revive the corporation and recover the losses.

#AIIMS #Indira Gandhi #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Viral video: In Canada's Brampton, Diwali celebration disrupted by 'Khalistani' groups throwing stones

2
India

Prevent misuse of freedom of expression, India tells Canada

3
Entertainment

When Amitabh Bachchan cycled from Delhi to Chandigarh for his college admission

4
J & K

Amshipora fake encounter case: AFT suspends life imprisonment awarded to Army Captain

5
Business

Oberoi Group Chairman Emeritus Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi passes away at 94

6
India

Madhya Pradesh election: 2nd video clip of Narendra Singh Tomar's son discussing 'crores of rupees' surfaces

7
World

Suella Braverman: Controversial Indian-origin minister sacked twice from UK Cabinet in just over a year

8
World Cup 2023

Former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq slammed for citing Aishwarya Rai while commenting on their team's poor World Cup campaign

9
Pollywood

Kapil Sharma to have new comedy show on Netflix

10
Comment

The soldier-state covenant

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

Israel-Hamas conflict: Mass grave inside Israeli-encircled Gaza hospital, no plan to rescue babies

Israel-Hamas conflict: Mass grave inside Israeli-encircled Gaza hospital, no plan to rescue babies

Israeli forces surround hospital in Gaza City, which they sa...

Israel-Hamas conflict: Mass grave inside Israeli-encircled Gaza hospital, no plan to rescue babies

Israel-Hamas conflict: Mass grave inside Israeli-encircled Gaza hospital, no plan to rescue babies

Israeli forces surround hospital in Gaza City, which they sa...

Spike in pollution levels in Delhi

Spike in pollution levels in Delhi; relief unlikely anytime soon

Based on data provided by 9 out of the 40 monitoring station...

Kerala court gives death sentence to convict in Aluva rape and murder case

Kerala court gives death sentence to convict in Aluva rape and murder case

The death sentence will be carried out after confirmation by...

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescuers to drill through rubble to create escape passage for trapped workers

Trapped workers in Silkyara tunnel safe: Uttarakhand govt

Attempts on for rescue


Cities

View All

AQI level recorded at 235 on Diwali night in Amritsar

AQI level recorded at 235 on Diwali night in Amritsar

Orders on restricting crackers go up in smoke; no case filed

Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO celebrates Diwali in Amritsar district schools

11 fire incidents on Diwali night, no casualties reported

Festive season sees discharge of worship material in UBDC

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

Curbs no deterrent, fireworks go on unabated

Curbs no deterrent, fireworks go on unabated

When Amitabh Bachchan cycled from Delhi to Chandigarh for his college admission

Air quality takes a hit on Diwali night

75 report nuisance due to bursting of crackers

Health facilities in city see 177 eye injury, burns cases

Spike in pollution levels in Delhi

Spike in pollution levels in Delhi; relief unlikely anytime soon

Woman stabbed by husband in Gurugram after dispute

Woman dies as fire breaks out at building in East Delhi's Shakarpur

6 Delhi residents die as their car collides with truck in UP

CBI seeks L-G’s nod to probe extortion charge against Satyendar Jain

Cracker ban goes up in smoke, city air quality index hits 291

Cracker ban goes up in smoke, city air quality index hits 291

Woman murders husband after fight

Lawyer's house, soap manufacturing unit gutted in Phagwara

Mystery shrouds death of youth

Vishwakarma Day celebrated with fervour; leaders pay obeisance at shrine

Paddy harvest almost complete in Ludhiana district, 1,291 farm fires so far

Paddy harvest almost complete in Ludhiana district, 1,291 farm fires so far

32 fire incidents occurred on Diwali, no injuries reported

Many burst crackers beyond time slot

Five vehicles involved in pile-up on highway

Martyr Sukhdev’s kin robbed of Rs 4L

Businessmen at old bus stand struggle this Diwali, demands remain pending

Businessmen at old bus stand struggle this Diwali, demands remain pending

255 episodes of ‘natak mela’

City team win basketball title