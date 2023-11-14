Sukhu holds review meetings in Shimla days after being discharged from AIIMS Delhi

PTI

Shimla, November 14

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday held review meetings here days after being discharged from AIIMS Delhi.

Sukhu also sought a status report regarding setting up e-charging stations from officers of the Transport Department within ten days.

The chief minister was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Shimla on October 25 after he complained of abdominal pain and a stomach infection. Two days later, he was flown to Delhi and admitted to AIIMS.

The state government proposed to set up 107 e-charging stations in the state, out of which 53 e-charging stations will be installed at various petrol pumps and 54 through the Transport Department, he said. He has sought a detailed report in this regard, a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Reviewing the project to establish six proposed green corridors in the state, Sukhu sought information about the status of the tender process for the installation of electricity transformers.

Sukhu said that the diesel buses of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) would be replaced with e-buses in a phased manner and soon the tender would be floated for the purchase of 300 new e-buses.

The state government is giving priority to e-vehicles for environmental conservation and e-taxis would be hired and deployed by the government departments to provide self-employment opportunities to the unemployed youth, he said.

A website is also being developed for registration of e-taxi, which would be launched soon, he said and asked the HRTC to revive the corporation and recover the losses.

