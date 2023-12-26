Sukhu inaugurates Sanjauli-Dhalli tunnel

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 25

The newly constructed Sanjauli-Dhalli double-lane tunnel was inaugurated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday. The tunnel spanning 154.22 metres has been built with an estimated cost Rs 47 crore.

CM Sukhvinder Sukhu inugurates the tunnel in Shimla on Monday. Tribune photo

The CM said: “The work on this tunnel was going on at snail’s pace during the previous BJP government, but the present state government expedited the construction process due to which it has been completed within a year. The state government has directed all departments to adhere to time-bound completion of each project as the government aims to maximise benefits for the people of the state at the earliest.”

The existing Dhalli Tunnel, dating back to 1852, served as a single-lane passage and had surpassed its design life, causing persistent traffic congestion. The inauguration of the new tunnel marks a strategic move to alleviate these issues and provide smoother transportation for residents and tourists alike, he added.

Sukhu said: “Tourism, a key industry in Himachal Pradesh, stands to benefit significantly from the improved connectivity. The tunnel, strategically positioned on the route to popular destinations like Kufri, Naldehra, Tattapani, Narkanda, and Chail, will ease the movement of tourists and contribute to the region’s economic growth. The state government is committed to modernise its infrastructure, promoting tourism and addressing the needs of both residents and visitors.”

He added: “The new tunnel is the most viable and sustainable solution to reduce congestion on Shimla’s Circular Road. Beyond its infrastructural advantages, the project is expected to generate local employment opportunities and foster increased social interaction in the region. The old tunnel would also be renovated.”

