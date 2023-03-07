Sukhu inspects land identified for heliport

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 6

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inspected the land identified for heliport at Sasan village today. He directed the administration to complete the formalities to demarcate the land so that the construction could be initiated at the earliest.

He said the government wanted to link every district headquarter with chopper connectivity. He said once constructed, the heliports would be fast mode of transportation. He added that heliports would not only improve tourist flow, but also would be of great use in emergency.

The CM found identified land suitable as this was not only close to Hamirpur town, but also near Government Medical College campus. Sunil Sharma Bittu, Political Advisor to CM, MLA Ashish Sharma and DC Debasweta Banik were also present.