Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Irrigation scheme to benefit Nadaun

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 28

The completion of the work on the underconstruction irrigation scheme and medical college will improve the economy of local villagers, said Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, MLA and former Congress president, while addressing a gathering at Bhumpal village in Nadaun in the district today.

He has started a programme ‘MLA Janta Ke Dwar’ (MLA at the doorsteps) to address public grievances.

Sukhu assured villagers that all their problems would be resolved on priority. He said that the construction of the medical college would be completed soon and it would benefit the people of Bhumpal panchayat. Pipes had been laid and sufficient water would be supplied soon for irrigation of cultivable fields in Bhumpal panchayat.

He said the mini-secretariat was ready and now people would get all facilities under one roof. Sukhu was accompanied by Capt Prithvi Chand, former BDC chairman, Dharampal Chaudhary, a BDC member, Vijay Kumar, vice-president of Bhumpal panchayat, Poorna Soni, Shyam Kumar Shamu, Ishwar Das, Sandeep Soni, Babu Ram, Pawan Kumar, Desh Raj, Manveer Singh, Bhandari Ram, Rajinder Patwari and Vaibhav Sharma.—

#sukhvinder singh sukhu