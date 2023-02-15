Sukhu launches Jio 5G service in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 14

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today launched the 5G service of the Jio Telecom Network in Himachal Pradesh. Congratulating Jio and the people of the state, Sukhu said the service would benefit the people a lot as every third person in the state is utilizing the internet services.

Sukhu further said that the expansion of 5G services would usher in a plethora of opportunities and experiences for every individual, especially students, businessmen and professionals. He said the 5G technology had an important role to play in the flagship projects of the state government, ie tourism, healthcare, horticulture, agriculture, education, etc.

“The government mulls to give a lift to health services in the state and introduce a world-class technology in health institutions and all six medical colleges. The latest 5G connectivity will prove a boon in research and reference for the doctors,” he said.

Similarly, he said, the government was committed to bringing radical changes in education sector by adding latest courses like robotics, cyber security, cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence in technical educational institutions from the next academic session.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer (North India), Jio Company, Kapil Ahuja welcomed the Chief Minister on the occasion and said that the company would provide 5G services to the customers in Shimla, Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Nadaun, in the first phase and the rest of the cities will be connected through 5G services by the end of this year.