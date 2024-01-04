Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu launches two governance portals

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 3

Aimed at revolutionising communication, decision-making and data management within the government, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu launched nation’s first-ever Report Management Portal (RMP) and Meeting Management Portal (MMP) on Wednesday.

Developed by the Department of Digital Technology and Governance (DDTG), these portals are a significant move in direction of administrative reforms in the state.

Sukhu said: “The RMP is designed to streamline the process of sending and monitoring various reports across departments, boards and corporations. It provides real-time data access for informed decision-making, one-click SMS and email capabilities and automatically sends reminders and notifications to officers concerned. The flexibility of the RMP allows offices to upload their reporting formats, ensuring accessibility at different governance levels.”

The MMP collects and cleans authentic data in a standardised format, which aims at enhancing transparency, accountability and efficiency in the government functioning.

The MMP serves as a comprehensive solution for issuing meeting notices and proceedings, and fostering communication from the Secretariat to the field offices.

It meticulously tracks meeting timelines, maintains updates on scheduled and concluded meetings and records decisions for easy accessibility. The portal further facilitates efficient tracking and follow-up on decision implementation.

Administrative reforms

