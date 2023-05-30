Sukhu meets Kejri, discusses water agreements

Shimla/New Delhi, May 29
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital yesterday and discussed water-sharing agreements for the Renukaji and Kishau hydroelectric projects, according to an official statement on Monday.
In the Sunday evening meeting, various issues common to Delhi and Himachal Pradesh were discussed. Electricity supply for the upcoming bulk drug park at Haroli in Una district with the support of the Bhakra Beas Management Board was also discussed, it said.
Sukhu said that high-level discussions would be held for the memorandum of understanding between the Delhi and Himachal Pradesh governments regarding Yamuna water sharing.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shah in Manipur, bid to bring Meiteis, Kukis on talks table
22 detained ahead of minister’s first visit since clashes br...
Monsoon may be below normal
Forecast for rainfall, thunderstorm over next 3-4 days
Boyfriend stabs, bludgeons teen to death in public
Passersby mute spectators in delhi; suspect held
12 youths from Punjab, Haryana stuck in Libya
Duped after being promised jobs in Dubai