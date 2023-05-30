Sukhu meets Kejri, discusses water agreements

PTI

Shimla/New Delhi, May 29

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital yesterday and discussed water-sharing agreements for the Renukaji and Kishau hydroelectric projects, according to an official statement on Monday.

In the Sunday evening meeting, various issues common to Delhi and Himachal Pradesh were discussed. Electricity supply for the upcoming bulk drug park at Haroli in Una district with the support of the Bhakra Beas Management Board was also discussed, it said.

Sukhu said that high-level discussions would be held for the memorandum of understanding between the Delhi and Himachal Pradesh governments regarding Yamuna water sharing.