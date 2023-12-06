Sukhu meets officials ahead of Dec 11 event

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 5

To mark completion of one year of the state government’s regime, the state-level function ‘Vyavastha Parivartan Ka Ek Saal’ will take place at Police Ground, Dharamsala, in Kangra district on December 11, stated Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu while presiding over a meeting of senior officers to review the arrangements today.

Sukhu directed the officers to make adequate arrangements for the convenience of the people attending the function. “Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and MLAs Sanjay Rattan and Kewal Pathania will coordinate with the district administration for timely completion of all the arrangements”, he said.

While interacting with the Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, and other district officers virtually, the Chief Minister directed all departments to coordinate with the district administration to make proper arrangements of security, drinking water, electricity supply, cleanliness, mobile toilets to facilitate the general public. The district police should ensure proper arrangements for smooth plying of vehicles and parking of buses and other vehicles.

The CM said big LED screen would be put up at the venue for the convenience of the people and gave special instructions to ensure that the local people do not face any inconvenience during the event.

#Dharamsala #Kangra #Shimla #Sukhvinder Sukhu