Sukhu mourns demise of trainer pilot

Shimla, March 20
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed grief over the demise of trainer pilot Mohit Thakur, who lost his life in a charter aircraft crash in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Mohit was a resident of Pukhri village in Chamba district. V Maheshwari, a trainee from Gujarat, was also killed
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amritpal’s uncle arrested; NSA slapped on him, 4 accomplices
Separatist still at large | 6 FIRs, 114 arrests so far | ISI...
Radicals storm Indian mission in San Francisco
1 held for pulling down Tricolour in London
India integral to free Indo-Pacific: Kishida
Unveils $75 bn plan to counter China