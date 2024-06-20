Sukhu: Nalagarh byelection is for cleansing corrupt system

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 19

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today alleged that the three former Independent MLAs were sold out and had become the slaves of the BJP. He addressed a rally at Nalagarh after Congress candidate Hardeep Singh Bawa filed his nomination papers.

He said, “The contest in Nalagarh is between the rich and the virtuous. This byelection is for political correctness and also for cleansing the corrupt system.” He alleged, “The three former MLAs have taken money from the BJP and hence were kneeling before it.”

He referred to KL Thakur, an former Independent MLA who is the BJP candidate from Nalagarh, and said, “After selling his honour, he resigned from the post of MLA. If he were not to sell himself to the BJP, why did he resign from the Assembly as an independent MLA. He can never be a true well-wisher of people.”

The Chief Minister said, “KL Thakur runs to the Himachal High Court to get a stay for his stone crusher but he had never rushed to Shimla to solve the problems of people. He only pursued his personal work and ignored people. I myself have undertaken development works in Nalagarh.”

About former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s claim of forming government again, Sukhu said, “It is a lie and his government won’t be formed in the state. The number of Congress MLAs has increased to 38. By winning all three byelections, the Congress’ strength will cross the 40 mark.”

