Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu: No Congress CM face for Himachal Assembly poll

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 22

The Congress will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in the state under collective leadership and no chief ministerial face will be announced, said former HPPC president Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu here today.

Sukhu, while addressing mediapersons, said that the Congress would bring laws on transparency and responsibility and an yearly account of the incomes of the elected representatives would be furnished in the public domain. Private agencies or companies would be held responsible for the works undertaken by them in different departments, he added.

He condemned the transfer of government employees for allegedly raising the issue of the old pension scheme (OPS). He said that the Congress, if voted to power, would revive the old pension scheme.

Sukhu alleged that the state government was without a vision. When the inflation was skyrocketing, the BJP was only concerned about itself and public had become secondary for it. He accused the government of framing policies favouring backdoor recruitment of BJP loyalists.

He questioned the government why did former BJP president Rajeev Bindal resign from his post if he was not involved in corruption and what action had been taken against the Chief Secretary over corruption charges.