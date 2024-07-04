Sukhu partial to friends, snubs others: BJP’s Ashish Sharma

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, July 3

The BJP candidate from the Hamirpur constituency, Ashish Sharma, said corruption is at its peak in the Congress government and was flourishing under the shelter of leaders of the ruling party.

Addressing public meetings in the constituency near here today, Sharma alleged that offices of the government controlled the banks and have turned into dens of corruption.

Sharma said friends of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu were enjoying in his regime, while the Congress MLAs were facing humiliation. He said persons with low repute were nominated to plum positions and they had tarnished the image of the Chief Minister.

He added that the CM had put every MLA in trouble and was using the government machinery to victimise them. Sharma said Sukhu was misleading people with false statements and allegations on the BJP leaders.

The BJP candidate said he had requested the CM to approve development works of over Rs 200 crore for the constituency, but he refused to do so. “Why was the MLA local area development fund stopped?” asked Sharma.

He said the CM should state the facts and not divert from his statements. “A few days ago Sukhu said that I took government contracts of over Rs 100 crore and today he increased the amount to Rs 135 crore.” He added that the tenders were secured in competitive bidding as the process is entirely online.

Sharma today addressed public meetings at villages, including Amroh and Sasan. He said people of the constituency had understood the working of the CM and his friends and would vote for the BJP.

