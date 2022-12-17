Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Pratibha Singh join Bharat Jodo Yatra

PTI

Shimla, December 16

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and HPCC president Pratibha Singh walked alongside Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Friday.

Besides other newly-elected Himachal MLAs, including Pratibha’s son Vikramaditya Singh, and AICC in-charge of the state Rajeev Shukla joined the march after a tea break during its morning session.