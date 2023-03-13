Sukhu resorting to political vendetta, alleges Thakur

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 12

BJP workers led by former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today staged a protest in Dharamsala against the closure of various institutions by the Congress government.

Jai Ram Thakur, while addressing BJP workers, said that it was unfortunate that just three months after the new government took over in the state people were forced to take to streets. “Initially an impression was given that CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is a simple man like me. However, he is not like me,” said Thakur.

“Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is not like me as I had ended the vendetta politics in the state. The former Congress CM Virbhadra Singh had opened 21 degree colleges just a week before his stint in power ended in 2017. After the BJP government came to power I did not close even a single institute,” Thakur said.

He said that the BJP workers were being forced to take to streets across the state as Congress government, after coming to power, was daily issuing notifications for closure of institutes that were opened by the BJP government. The institutes were opened by Cabinet approval. The Congress government decision to close these institutes was vendetta politics, the former CM alleged.

He further said that the BJP, besides taking up the issue of closure of institutions on roads, would take it up forcefully in the forthcoming Budget Session. Thakur was accompanied by the BJP MLAs Pawan Kajal, Ranvir Nikka and some ex-MLAs.